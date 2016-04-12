FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tryg Q1 pretax beats forecast, keeps 2017 profit targets
April 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Tryg Q1 pretax beats forecast, keeps 2017 profit targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, reported first-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Tuesday thanks to mild weather and fewer costs.

Profit before tax fell by 15.3 percent to 563 million Danish crowns ($86.3 million) in January to March, but was above a forecast of 489 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The results were hurt by lower investment return.

The group kept its 2017 guidance of a return-on-equity target at 21 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent. ($1 = 6.5239 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

