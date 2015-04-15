UPDATE 1-Tryg's Q1 below analysts' forecast, hit by weather-related claims

(Adds details, analyst comments)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, April 15 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, Tryg, reported first-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Wednesday hit by weather-related claims.

Profit before tax rose by 10.5 percent to 665 million Danish crowns ($95 million) in January to March, below a forecast of 760 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

“The results are affected as more than 5,000 customers were hit by several storms,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe told Reuters.

Weather-related claims amounted to 240 million crowns including a high number of house fires in Norway related to winter heating.

“It’s a bad quarter and it is how it is in the insurance business,” analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from brokerage firm Alm. Brand Markets said.

He did not see anything worrisome in the operating result but expected the shares to fall by between three and five percent when the market opens in Copenhagen at 0700 GMT.

The result were positively affected by 35 million crowns from an efficiency programme.

Tryg’s profit was also helped by investors attempting to break the peg between the euro and the Danish crown.

“This led to very low and even negative interest rates, which in turn resulted in high gains,” the company wrote.

The low interest rates will, however, lead to lower investment income going forward, it said.

The group kept its guidance for 2015 of a return on equity target at 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent.