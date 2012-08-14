FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fewer big claims help insurer Tryg beat forecasts
August 14, 2012

UPDATE 1-Fewer big claims help insurer Tryg beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share price, CEO quotes)

* Q2 pretax profit 708 mln DKK vs avg 562 mln forecast

* Q2 gross earned premiums 5.21 bln DKK vs 5.33 bln forecast

* Keeps 2012 full-year outlook unchanged

* Sees combined ratio at 90 in medium term

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer Tryg A/S reported forecast-beating quarterly profits on Tuesday, aided by a low level of large claims and a gain on reinsurance.

Pretax profit rose to 708 million Danish crowns ($117.2 million) in April-June from 487 million a year ago, exceeding an average estimate of 562 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it still expected lower 2012 premium growth than in 2011 and kept its medium-term target for its combined ratio, a key insurance measure showing the percentage of revenue spent on claims against costs, at 90.

A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable and Tryg’s target would correspond to an after-tax return on equity of 20 percent.

“We are very satisfied that our core business, insurance, is still developing in the right direction,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe said in a statement.

Gross earned premiums rose to 5.21 billion crowns from 5.15 billion a year earlier, slightly lagging an average 5.33 billion forecast.

The company’s combined ratio fell to 84.7 percent in the quarter from 91.3 percent a year ago and against a 89.5 percent average forecast.

“The second quarter of 2012 had the lowest combined ratio for five years as a result of profitability measures, a low level of large claims and a gain on reinsurance,” the company said.

A strengthening of provisions for a cloudburst in Denmark in July last year of about 300 million crowns was covered by reinsurance and therefore had a negligible effect on earnings, Tryg said.

Tryg shares closed down 0.6 percent before the report, underperforming a 1.8 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse’s benchmark index. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)

