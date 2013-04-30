UPDATE 1-Cost cuts lift Tryg profit above expectations

* Q1 pretax profit 759 mln DKK vs 593 mln forecast

* Combined ratio 90.3 percent vs 91.9 percent fcast

* Result helped by fewer claims, cost cutting measures (Adds details, comments)

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - The Nordic region’s second-biggest insurer, Tryg, beat forecasts with an 8 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit, driven mainly by job cuts and efficiency programmes.

First quarter pretax profit rose to 759 million Danish crowns ($133 million) from 702 million in the same period a year before, and exceeded an average forecast for 593 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The combined ratio - the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs - was 90.3 percent, also better than an average forecast for 91.9 percent. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable.

“The increase comes largely on the back of internal improvements, better purchasing and initiatives to prevent claims,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe said in a statement.

Earnings from premiums was largely in line with forecasts, nearly unchanged at 4.94 billion.

The group said it was well under way to achieve a combined ratio of 90 percent or below for 2013, and stood by its goal to achieve a return on equity of 20 percent and an expense ratio below 15 in 2015.