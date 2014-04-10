UPDATE 1-Tryg's Q1 hit by large claims, low investment returns

* Q1 pretax profit fell to 602 mln DKK vs 665 mln forecast

* Insurance and investment results weaker than expected -Sydbank

* Hit by handful of large claims -CEO (Adds quotes from analyst, details, background)

COPENHAGEN, April 10 (Reuters) - Danish insurer Tryg posted weaker-than-expected first- quarter results reflecting a few large claims from corporate customers and low investment returns.

Tryg, the second-biggest general insurer in the Nordics, said pretax profit fell to 602 million crowns ($111.47 million) from 759 million a year earlier, missing the 665 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters..

“Both the insurance result and the investment result was weaker than expected,” Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

The insurance result of 523 million crowns was lower than analysts’ expectations of 575 million due to a few large claims in the Danish corporate segment.

“We are talking about a small handful of very large claims,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe told Reuters.

The large claims were 150 million crowns higher than for the same period in 2013.

The insurer, which competes with Topdanmark in Denmark, retained its return on equity target at 20 percent.

“Tryg has performed well in the last quarters, but this is below expectations which could indicate the shares will be under pressure today,” analyst Jacob Pedersen said.

Analysts from Alm. Brand Bank also said in a note to clients that they saw a risk of a negative share price reaction.