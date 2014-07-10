FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tryg Q2 beats forecast, maintains financial targets
July 10, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tryg Q2 beats forecast, maintains financial targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds reason for better results, CEO quote)

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, posted on Thursday second-quarter earnings that came in above expectations, helped in part by one-off effects and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit in the second quarter rose to 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($210.5 million) from 688 million crowns a year earlier, above forecasts for 820 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The results were helped by one-off effects from Tryg’s Norwegian pension scheme and boosted by increased efficiencies, which brought in an extra 93 million crowns.

Fewer weather-related claims and large claims also helped, according to Tryg’s interim report.

“We improved the combined ratio and, even when disregarding the extraordinary one-off effects, achieved a lower expense ratio,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe said in a statement.

Tryg’s combined ratio rose 6 percentage points to 80.7 percent.

The company maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.

$1 = 5.4627 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

