UPDATE 1-Tryg Q2 beats forecast, maintains financial targets

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, posted on Thursday second-quarter earnings that came in above expectations, helped in part by one-off effects and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit in the second quarter rose to 1.15 billion Danish crowns ($210.5 million) from 688 million crowns a year earlier, above forecasts for 820 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The results were helped by one-off effects from Tryg’s Norwegian pension scheme and boosted by increased efficiencies, which brought in an extra 93 million crowns.

Fewer weather-related claims and large claims also helped, according to Tryg’s interim report.

“We improved the combined ratio and, even when disregarding the extraordinary one-off effects, achieved a lower expense ratio,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe said in a statement.

Tryg’s combined ratio rose 6 percentage points to 80.7 percent.

The company maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined ratio of 90 percent or less.