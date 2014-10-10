UPDATE 1-Danish insurer Tryg mops up after summer rainstorms

* Third-quarter pretax profit slightly above analysts’ forecast

* Preventive initiatives mitigated claim levels in Q3

* Tryg shares seen outperforming market by 2 pct on Friday -Nordea (Adds details, quotes, background, analyst note)

COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Danish insurer Tryg reported a near 14 percent fall in third-quarter profits on Friday, hit by claims from several heavy rainstorms, but said the damage had been mitigated by cost-cutting and helping customers better protect their properties.

Pretax profit in the third quarter fell to 782 million Danish crowns ($133.5 million) from 907 million crowns a year earlier and slightly above the average forecast of 769 million crowns given in a Reuters poll of analysts, as the company said it also managed to cut its costs.

Denmark was hit by several bouts of heavy rain in the quarter, but the company said the extent of the damage was considerably lower than after similar weather in 2011 because the company had advised customers on how to better protect their homes and businesses from flooding.

As an example the Copenhagen amusement park Tivoli was hit by twice as much water in August this year than from a rainstorm in 2011, but this time damage costs were only one third of the amount in 2011.

“The main reason for that is the preventative initiatives we have introduced for major customers after the cloudburst in 2011,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe told Reuters.

Apart from the storms the third-quarter result was also hit by a negative investment return of 1 million crowns due to low low yields on bonds and equities.

The company, which has invited investors to a capital markets day in London in November, said it maintained its target for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and a combined claims and costs ratio to premiums of 90 percent or less.

Tryg’s shares were up 2.7 percent at 606 crowns by 0714 GMT, taking gains for the year to nearly 13 percent, outperforming an 11 percent rise in the main Danish market index this year. (1 US dollar = 5.8573 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)