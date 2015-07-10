UPDATE 1-Danish insurer Tryg's profit hit by falling sales

(Adds CEO and analyst comment, background)

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, missed second-quarter profit forecasts, with its sales falling year-on-year for the twelfth consecutive quarter.

Lower premium income was mainly due to the loss of a few major corporate customers, as well as a growing preference among Danes for smaller cars that cost less to insure.

Profit before tax fell 38 percent to 714 million Danish crowns ($106 million) in April-June, below the average forecast of 768 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

“Car insurance counts for around one-third of the top-line and with smaller cars, premium income is lower,” Chief Executive Morten Hubbe told Reuters by phone.

Car sales in Denmark hit a record in June, but mainly due to Danes replacing medium-sized cars with smaller ones.

Tryg’s premium income in the second quarter fell 3.4 percent year-on-year to 4.55 billion crowns.

The company made an 84 million crown loss on investments, compared with a gain of 259 million in the second quarter last year. “The development in Greece has led to more turmoil on the financial markets than we hoped for,” Hubbe said.

The group kept its 2015 financial targets for a return on equity of 20 percent after tax and an expense ratio below 15 percent of premiums.

“We see the report as positive after the uncertainty created after first quarter, but premium growth is still a point for concern,” brokerage firm Nordea Markets said in a note to clients.

For the first time, Tryg will pay out a half-year dividend of 2.50 crowns per share, worth 746 million crowns in total.