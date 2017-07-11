By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
| COPENHAGEN, July 11
Danish insurance company
Tryg has seen a rapid rise in sales of cyber insurance
after last month's ransomware attack and said this product could
become as common as fire insurance for businesses.
Tryg, which reported stronger than expected second-quarter
results on Tuesday, sold 2,800 cyber insurance policies in the
quarter, up from 700 between January and March.
The rapid rise in demand was prompted by the ransomware
attack, named "Wannacry", that infected more than 300,000
computers in May and last month's global cyber attack that hit
across Russia, Ukraine and multinational firms.
"We think that for both big and small businesses it will
become just as normal to have a cyber insurance as it is to have
a fire insurance," chief executive Morten Hubbe told Reuters in
an interview.
With cyber insurance still a relatively new business that
also poses risks for insurers, Hubbe said Tryg planned to
gradually develop new cyber insurance products to adjust
policies to the client's needs rather than launching an
all-inclusive product from the beginning.
"This is virgin territory both for us and our clients," he
said, noting that he expected this business segment to grow the
next five years.
Tryg's shares rose 3.6 percent, making it one of the biggest
gainers on the pan-European STOXX 600, after the profit
beat.
Hubbe said the company was looking for opportunities to grow
its cyber business through acquisitions, but had yet to spot
obvious targets.
Tryg produced premium growth of 2 percent in local
currencies over the quarter, the strongest growth in five years.
"After a few difficult years we now see that our Danish
business is doing well as the economy is gaining traction,"
Hubbe said.
"The opposite is happening in Norway, where the fall in oil
prices is impacting the Norwegian market negatively.
Unemployment is rising a little, which means there are less
employees and cars to insure," he said.
($1 = 6.5298 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jane
Merriman)