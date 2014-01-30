FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tryg Q4 profit well above forecast, maintains targets
January 30, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Tryg Q4 profit well above forecast, maintains targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tryg, the Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer, posted fourth-quarter earnings well above expectations on Thursday and maintained its financial targets.

Pretax profit was steady at 639 million Danish crowns ($116.84 million) in October-December, above forecasts for 425 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Tryg said its target remains delivering a combined ratio of of 90 or below and return on equity of 20 percent after tax.

The firm also proposed a 27 crown per share divided, a touch above the 26 crowns a year earlier.

$1 = 5.4691 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom

