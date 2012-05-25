FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tsakos reports narrower-than-expected loss
#Funds News
May 25, 2012 / 12:48 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tsakos reports narrower-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Tanker operator Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by increase in freight rates and product carrier rates.

January-March net loss fell to $8.8 million, or 19 cents per share, from $9.4 million, or 20 cents per share, last year.

Voyage revenue rose 3 percent to $102.2 million.

Analysts on average expected Tsakos to post a loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $70 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total fleet utilization fell to 94.7 percent from 98.9 percent.

The Athens, Greece-based company’s shares, which have lost more than 40 percent of their value in the last two months, were up 3 percent at $5.25 in premarket trade. They closed at $5.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

