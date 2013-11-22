FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tsakos Energy Navigation Q3 loss per share $0.04
November 22, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tsakos Energy Navigation Q3 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd : * Reports nine-month and third quarter financial results for the period ended

September 30, 2013 * Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to $73.8 million * Says average daily operating costs per vessel were $7,483 in the third

quarter of 2013 compared to $7,663 * Q3 loss per share $0.04 * Says as of mid-November 2013, the company had 73% of its remaining 2013 days

fixed * Says for charters that span beyond 2015, the company expects another $534

million in minimum contracted revenues * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

