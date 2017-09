June 30 (Reuters) - British bank TSB Banking Group Plc appointed Miguel Montes and Tomas Varela non-executive directors, effective immediately.

The appointments follow Banco Sabadell’s takeover of TSB in a 1.7 billion pound ($2.7 billion) deal.

TSB also announced the resignation of its non-executive directors Philip Augar, Norval Bryson and Mark Fisher, with immediate effect. ($1 = 0.64 pounds) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)