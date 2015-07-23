FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSB Banking Group reports fall in first-half profit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

TSB Banking Group reports fall in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - TSB Banking Group, in the process of being sold, said first-half profit slumped 44 percent, hurt by lower average loan balances and recognition of a full-year Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy charge.

TSB, which recently agreed to a $2.5 billion takeover by Spain’s Banco Sabadell, said it delivered a 6.7 percent share of all new and switching bank accounts in the last quarter above its target of 6 percent.

Sabadell said this month it would move to compulsorily buy out remaining TSB minority shareholders. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.