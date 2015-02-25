FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New British bank TSB's full-year profit rises
February 25, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

New British bank TSB's full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - New British bank TSB Banking Group Plc said its full-year pretax profit rose 2.3 percent, as the number of new accounts increased.

TSB, which became Britain’s 7th biggest lender after it was hived off from Lloyds Banking Group last June, said it would consider inorganic growth opportunities.

Pretax profit rose to 133.7 million pounds ($207.3 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 130.7 million pounds in 2013.

British regulators are keen for new banks to challenge Britain’s big four lenders - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland , Barclays and HSBC, which provide three-quarters of personal current accounts. ($1 = 0.6450 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

