FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British lender TSB's Q1 current accounts top target
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

British lender TSB's Q1 current accounts top target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - New British lender TSB Banking Group Plc first-quarter new and switching bank accounts share increased to 7.9 percent, above its target of 6 percent.

TSB, which last month agreed to a takeover by Spain’s Sabadell for $2.5 billion, said it had received over 700 million pounds of gross mortgage applications through its newly launched TSB mortgage broker service by the end of the quarter.

“TSB is starting to fire on all cylinders as we take on the big banks in our mission to bring more competition to UK banking,” Chief Executive Paul Pester said in a statement.

TSB, Britain’s 7th biggest lender after being hived off from Lloyds Banking Group last June, posted a group profit before tax on a management basis for the three months to March 31 of 34.2 million pounds, up 153.3 percent from the fourth quarter of last year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.