FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sabadell to formalise offer for Britain's TSB on Friday - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Sabadell to formalise offer for Britain's TSB on Friday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Sabadell is set to make a firm offer to buy TSB on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after it made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach for the British bank last week.

“Both banks are expected to announce the deal tomorrow along the terms already announced last Thursday,” the source said.

TSB, which is 50 percent owned by Lloyds, had already said it would recommend the offer to shareholders.

The respective boards of TSB and Sabadell met Thursday and approved the deal, the source added. Sabadell declined to comment and TSB could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.