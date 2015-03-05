FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSB CEO Pester paid $2.9 million last year
March 5, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

TSB CEO Pester paid $2.9 million last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - New British bank TSB paid Chief Executive Paul Pester 1.89 million pounds ($2.9 million) for 2014, a year in which the business listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Pester’s basic salary amounted to 651,588 pounds. He was awarded shares under a long-term incentive plan worth 670,615 pounds as well as other benefits.

Finance Director Darren Pope was paid 1.3 million pounds. That included a 413,690 basic salary and shares under a long-term incentive plan worth 546,536 pounds. ($1 = 0.6558 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

