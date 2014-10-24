New bank TSB picks up customers as third quarter profit rises

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - New British bank TSB said it was picking up nearly one in ten of all new current accounts being opened in the UK and reported a 29 percent increase in third-quarter profit.

TSB, Britain’s seventh biggest lender after being spun out from Lloyds Banking Group in June, said its pretax profit rose to 33.1 million pounds ($53 million).

TSB was carved out from Lloyds under orders from European regulators as a condition of Lloyds’ taxpayer-funded bailout during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.