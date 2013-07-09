Tokyo exchange chief expects Abe bump for Japan IPOs

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The number of Japan stock listings could hit 70 this year, a rise of 45 percent compared with 2012, if the market continues to get a boost from the economic policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said the new head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

Akira Kiyota, who spent four decades at Daiwa Securities Group Inc before taking the helm of the TSE last month, also told reporters on Monday that Japan should aim to list 100 companies a year as a longer-term goal. His remarks were embargoed until Tuesday.

The government’s aggressive stimulus and monetary policies have lifted the benchmark Nikkei stock average by 40 percent this year and fuelled investor appetite for new share listings in Japan.

The 68-year old Kiyota pointed to Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd and other recently listed shares trading above their pre-market prices as a sign that investor demand for new issues was strong.

Suntory Beverage made its debut on July 3 after raising $4 billion in Asia’s largest initial public offering this year.

“If market conditions remain favourable in the second half of the year, more companies will look to go public and we could clear 70 listings,” Kiyota said.

“And if the economy keeps improving, if Abenomics continues, we can hope for more and more companies to list their shares.”

A total of 48 companies went public on Japanese stock exchanges in 2012, up from 37 in 2011 but less than half of the pre-financial crisis peak of 121 in 2007 and a quarter of the all-time high of 204 in 2000 at the height of the dotcom bubble.

The TSE merged with the Osaka Securities Exchange in January and the companies have been combining operations in stages. Next week they will consolidate cash trading systems together, making it a single platform for trading Japanese shares.

The parent company, the Japan Exchange Group, ranks third globally in terms of cash equities, but is punching below its weight in derivatives with a rank of 17th, Kiyota said.

Kiyota said he wanted to list more global products to strengthen its derivatives line-up, naming energy-related futures and options as possible targets.

He left the door open to global alliances, but said there were no major deals in the works. He said he would like to talk with the Singapore Exchange Ltd, in which it holds a minority stake, about bolstering their ties. (Reporting by Nathan Layne, Noriyuki Hirata and Emi Emoto; Editing by Ryan Woo)