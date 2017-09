Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 50 percent stake in Aegon-CNOOC Life Insurance for 1 billion yuan (162.91 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u6K24p

(1 US dollar = 6.1385 Chinese yuan)