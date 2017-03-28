FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
China's Tsinghua Unigroup signs deals for up to 150 bln in financing
March 28, 2017 / 7:05 AM / 5 months ago

China's Tsinghua Unigroup signs deals for up to 150 bln in financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Kong, March 28 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, China's top state chip manufacturer, said on Tuesday it had signed deals that would provide it with financing of up to 150 billion yuan ($21.8 billion).

In a statement on its website, Tsinghua Unigroup said China Development Bank had agreed to provide financing of up to 100 billion yuan for the five-year period of 2016-2020, while China's Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund would invest up to 50 billion in the semiconductor giant. ($1 = 6.8847 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

