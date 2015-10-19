FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Tsingtao says to buy Suntory's JV stake for $130 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
October 19, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

China's Tsingtao says to buy Suntory's JV stake for $130 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd said on Monday it would buy the equity interest it did not already own in a loss-making brewery joint venture with Japan’s Suntory Holdings, hoping to boost efficiency.

China’s best-known beer brand said it would buy the 50 percent equity interest in the venture, which includes Suntory Tsingtao Brewery (Shanghai) Co Ltd and Tsingtao Brewery Suntory (Shanghai) Sales Co Ltd, from Suntory for 822.9 million yuan ($129.5 million).

The Chinese group will enter into a separate agreement regarding the rights to use Suntory’s trademarks for a licence term agreed by the parties, Tsingtao said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The joint venture’s sales have stalled amid stiff competition in the Chinese market, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Scrapping the joint venture highlights the difficulties Japanese brewers face in the global beer market, which is set to be dominated by a planned merger of the two-biggest players, Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller.

The deal is subject to the approval from the Ministry of Commerce in China, Tsingtao said. Trading in the company’s shares in Hong Kong, suspended on Friday afternoon, will resume on Monday. ($1 = 6.3523 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.