FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Tsingtao says Q3 net profit up 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
October 30, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

China's Tsingtao says Q3 net profit up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , the company behind China’s best-known beer brand, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 14 percent as rising beer sales and stringent cost controls helped offset higher marketing spending.

China’s second-largest beer maker by volume, in which Japan’s Asahi Breweries owns a stake of more than 19 percent, said its net profit totalled 770 million yuan ($126 million) in the three months ended in September, up from 675.2 million yuan a year earlier.

That was lower than an average forecast of 789 million yuan from two analysts polled by Reuters.

Tsingtao competes with bigger rival CR Snow - a joint venture between China Resources Enterprise and SAB Miller.

The results outperformed several of Tsingtao’s domestic rivals such as Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd and Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd.

Tsingtao’s Hong Kong-listed shares have risen 39 percent so far this year, outpacing a 2.9 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Tripti Kalro in Bangalore; editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.