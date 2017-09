April 29 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China’s second-biggest brewer by volume, said first-quarter net profit rose 20 percent on higher sales.

One-fifth owned by Japan’s Asahi Breweries Ltd, Tsingtao said net profit rose to 585.7 million yuan ($93.67 million) in the three-month period which ended March 31 from 488 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)