Tsingtao Brewery 2011 profit up 14 pct, beats forecasts

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China’s second-largest brewer by volume, on Thursday posted a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in 2011 net profit, due in part to strong growth in the fourth quarter as distributors re-stocked ahead of the festive year-end.

Tsingtao, in which Japan’s Asahi Breweries Ltd holds a stake of about 19 percent, said net profit rose to 1.74 billion yuan ($275.9 million) in the year ended December.

The result beat an estimate of 1.67 billion yuan from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters and compared with a 21.6 percent rise in 2010 profit.

Revenues increased 16.4 percent to 23.16 billion yuan for the period.

Tsingtao is set to be a long-term winner of China’s beer industry consolidation, but its sales and profit for the first quarter of 2012 would be affected by high production costs, analysts said. They forecast that margins should improve as barley costs ease.

“The cost of barley may not drop by much this year, hence expectations for margins to recover in 2012 are low,” Titus Wu, analyst at DBS Vickers Securities, said in a research note. “Sales growth momentum has remained weak in the first quarter, thus we think Tsingtao’s growth in this fiscal year would continue to lag its peers.”

Chinese brewers are making an aggressive push into premium brands, lured by high margins and huge growth potential, posing a tough challenge to the foreign companies that dominate the category in the world’s largest beer market.

Tsingtao, which aims to boost annual production capacity to 100 million hectolitres in 2014, competes with China’s largest brewer CR Snow - a joint venture between China Resources Enterprise and SABMiller Plc.

It also competes with local rivals, including Beijing Yanjing Brewery and Kingway Brewery, and foreign brewers like Heineken and Carlsberg .

Tsingtao Brewery’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed down nearly 3 percent ahead of the results, lagging a 1.3 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.