#Credit Markets
January 18, 2013 / 5:43 AM / 5 years ago

TSMC sells 5-yr bonds at 1.23 pct yield, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) sold T$6.2 billion ($214 million) of five-year unsecured corporate bonds at a yield of 1.23 percent on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, below forecasts.

Six brokers had forecast the yield at 1.25-1.265 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker also auctioned T$11.6 billion seven-year bonds and T$3.6 billion of 10-year bonds at a yield of 1.38 percent and 1.50 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

