TSMC sells 5.5-yr bonds at high end of forecasts

TAIPEI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said it sold T$1.4 billion ($46.78 million) of five-and-a-half year unsecured corporate bonds at the high end of forecasts on Monday.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker sold the bonds at a yield of 1.6 percent, compared to forecasts of 1.55-1.60 percent by six brokers, according to a Reuters poll. TSMC also auctioned T$2.6 billion in 10-year bonds at a yield of 2.1 percent.

The company has originally planned to sell T$2 billion five-and-a-half year bonds, as well as T$8 billion 7-year bonds and T$2 billion 10-year bonds.

($1 = 29.9245 Taiwan dollars)