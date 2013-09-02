FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC sells 5.5-yr bonds at high end of forecasts
#Credit Markets
September 2, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

TSMC sells 5.5-yr bonds at high end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said it sold T$1.4 billion ($46.78 million) of five-and-a-half year unsecured corporate bonds at the high end of forecasts on Monday.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker sold the bonds at a yield of 1.6 percent, compared to forecasts of 1.55-1.60 percent by six brokers, according to a Reuters poll. TSMC also auctioned T$2.6 billion in 10-year bonds at a yield of 2.1 percent.

The company has originally planned to sell T$2 billion five-and-a-half year bonds, as well as T$8 billion 7-year bonds and T$2 billion 10-year bonds.

($1 = 29.9245 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
