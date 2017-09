Oct 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders of facility and engineering equipment from Eaton Phoenixtec MMPL Co. Ltd. and United Integrated Services Co. Ltd. for T$2.14 billion (70.40 million US dollar)

