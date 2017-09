March 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says revises up Q1 revenue guidance to T$147 billion ($4.85 billion)

* Says revises up Q1 gross profit margin to 47 percent, operating margin to 35 percent

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyq57v

