June 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$914.8 million ($30.52 million) from Applied Materials South East Asia Pacific Ltd

* Says signs facility and construction contract worth T$491.5 million with Tasa Construction Corporation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1i9zmRS ; bit.ly/1vP5xIx

