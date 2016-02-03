FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan regulator approves TSMC plan to build chip plant in China
February 3, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan regulator approves TSMC plan to build chip plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Taiwanese regulators on Wednesday approved a plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to build a chip plant in China that will make 12-inch wafers.

The plan was announced by the company in December after Taiwan authorities relaxed rules that had mandated such investments in China be done under joint venture terms.

TSMC had lobbied the Taiwanese government to allow chip companies to invest in advanced wafer-making facilities in China as wholly owned businesses to protect their intellectual property.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

