FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's TSMC Q3 net profit up 62 pct, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 25, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's TSMC Q3 net profit up 62 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a better-than-expected 62 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as robust sales of tablets and smartphones kept its cutting-edge chips in demand.

Net profit for the world’s biggest contract chipmaker in the July-September period was T$49.3 billion ($1.68 billion), above the T$45.32 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The figure compares with T$41.81 billion in the second quarter and T$30.40 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

TSMC’s clients include Texas Instruments and Nvidia . ($1 = 29.2845 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.