FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's TSMC Q1 profit up 18 pct y/y, beats analysts' estimates
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 18, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's TSMC Q1 profit up 18 pct y/y, beats analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said on Thursday that its first-quarter net profit rose 18 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts’ expectations, buoyed by demand for its chips used in smartphones and tablets.

Net profit for the world’s biggest contract chipmaker was T$39.58 billion ($1.3 billion) in the January-March period, above the T$37.61 billion average estimate of 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The result compared with profit of T$41.57 billion in the previous quarter and T$33.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Sales at Taiwan’s contract chipmakers grew in the first three months of this year, with TSMC last week reporting a 26 percent increase in first-quarter sales, beating its own guidance issued in January.

TSMC supplies Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc and Nvidia Corp.

TSMC will hold an investor conference at 0600 GMT on Thursday to give its outlook for the second quarter.

Shares of TSMC have risen about 3 percent in the year to date, versus a 1 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 29.8650 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.