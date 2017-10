TAIPEI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s No.1 contract chip maker, said on Thursday that it expects first-quarter revenue to inch down to between T$127 billion and T$129 billion ($4.4-$4.5 billion) from T$131.31 billion a quarter earlier.

Company Chairman Morris Chang said last month that he expects 2013 revenue growth of 15-20 percent.