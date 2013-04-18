FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC expects Q2 revenue to grow on strong mobile-related demand
April 18, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

TSMC expects Q2 revenue to grow on strong mobile-related demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 18 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s No.1 contract chip maker, said on Thursday that it expects second-quarter revenue to rise to between T$154 billion and T$156 billion ($5.16 billion and $5.22 billion) from T$132.8 billion in the previous quarter.

TSMC Chairman Morris Chang told an investor conference that the second quarter would be stronger than usual because of strong mobile-related demand and the company’s strength in 28-nanometre process technology. ($1 = 29.8650 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

