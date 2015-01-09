FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

TSMC to sell LED lighting unit to Epistar Corp - stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has agreed to sell its LED lighting unit to local firm Epistar Corp, a Taiwan Stock Exchange official said on Friday, citing regulatory filings.

Both companies issued separate statements to the stock exchange saying they would be holding a press conference at 0700 GMT. The statements did not give any details, and company officials declined to comment further.

TSMC Solid State Lighting Ltd is a wholly owned unit of TSMC. (Reporting by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

