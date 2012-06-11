Taiwan approves new $8-10 bln TSMC wafer factory

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - The Taiwan government said on Monday it has approved TSMC’s request to build a new 450mm wafer factory in the central part of the island, with the investment amount valued at $8-10 billion.

The Council for Economic Planning and Development said the world’s top contract chip maker is scheduled to build the new plant in early 2014 and expects sales from it will reach T$200 billion ($6.67 billion) in 2019.