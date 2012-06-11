FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan approves new $8-10 bln TSMC wafer factory
June 11, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan approves new $8-10 bln TSMC wafer factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - The Taiwan government said on Monday it has approved TSMC’s request to build a new 450mm wafer factory in the central part of the island, with the investment amount valued at $8-10 billion.

The Council for Economic Planning and Development said the world’s top contract chip maker is scheduled to build the new plant in early 2014 and expects sales from it will reach T$200 billion ($6.67 billion) in 2019.

$1 = 29.9660 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
