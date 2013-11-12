FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC appoints president and co-CEO as expected
#Semiconductors
November 12, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

TSMC appoints president and co-CEO as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the world’s No. 1 contract chip maker, said on Tuesday it has appointed Mark Liu and C.C. Wei as president and co-CEO, taking over from 82-year-old Morris Chang who stays as chairman.

Liu and Wei, whose new positions will take effect on Tuesday, were both promoted from chief operating officers. The announcement was in line with analysts’ expectations. (Reporting by Clare Jim in Taipei and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Louise Ireland)

