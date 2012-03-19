TSMC says considering hiking 2012 capex budget

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - TSMC, the world’s top contract chipmaker, said on Monday it is considering raising its capex spending this year to help enhance the advanced 28 nm process technology and meet rising demand for the technology.

Company chairman Morris Chang told reporters an increase is still under evaluation. If a decision is made, it would be disclosed when the company meets investors in April.

Chang’s earlier view that the global semiconductor industry would grow 2 percent for 2012 remained unchanged.

At 0357 GMT, TSMC shares had climbed 2.7 percent, beating the broader market’s 0.26 percent fall. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)