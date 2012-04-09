FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSMC says to invest $11.9 bln in advanced tech in Taiwan
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 6 years ago

TSMC says to invest $11.9 bln in advanced tech in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday that it will invest more than T$350 billion ($11.86 billion) in advanced production technology in Tainan in Southern Taiwan in coming years.

Chairman Morris Chang said at a ground-breaking event for a phase 5 production plant to manufacture 20 nanometer chips, that combined production with with phase 6 of the plant is expected to generate revenue of about $6 billion per year, as the chipmaker seeks to compete with rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a highly capital-intensive industry.

The new plant is expected to start volume production in 2014.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.