TSMC says sees higher capex budget, revenue growth

TAIPEI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Friday that its capex budget would grow to around $9 billion in 2013 from $8.3 billion this year and foresaw revenue growth of 15-20 percent.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang made the comments to reporters at an event. Company spokesman Michael Kramar later confirmed them.

In late October, TSMC forecast two quarters of weaker revenue, but said the boom in mobile devices that drove it to record third-quarter profit would fuel a rebound from April. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ron Popeski)