FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TSMC says annual revenue growth pace to slide from 2014's surge
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-TSMC says annual revenue growth pace to slide from 2014's surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds executive comments, background)

By Michael Gold

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) expects this year’s percentage revenue growth to slip to “the teens” this year from a heady 28 percent in 2014, as the firm soaks up a likely loss of business from some key customers.

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, Chairman Morris Chang said he hoped the second half of the year will be better than the first. But his view of more subdued annual growth echoes a previous forecast that second-quarter revenue will fall compared with the first, when it surged 50 percent.

In April, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer said it expected a decline of 7 percent to 8 percent in April-June. Earlier that month, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it used its own chips in its just-released flagship smartphone instead of chips from Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O, which contracts a large share of its production to TSMC.

TSMC’s strong growth in 2014 was largely due to brisk iPhones sales from main client Apple Inc, according to company watchers. But some analysts now predict TSMC may lose part of its share of the iPhone chip market to Samsung Electronics.

Still, the company remains bullish about the so-called ‘Internet of Things’, a nascent market in which everyday devices from cars to cookware will be connected online.

“The Internet of Things will drive great demand for processing power, data storage and mobile computing in the future,” TSMC co-chief executive C.C. Wei said during the investor conference.

Chang noted that unlike the smartphone, which saw extremely fast growth upon its introduction, growth in Internet of Things will likely be slower.

“The Internet of Things will be a gradual but undeniably positive development for semiconductors,” Chang said. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.