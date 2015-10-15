FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC cuts 2015 capex to $8 bln from earlier range of $10.5 bln to $11 bln
October 15, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

TSMC cuts 2015 capex to $8 bln from earlier range of $10.5 bln to $11 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd on Thursday said its capital expenditure this year would total $8 billion, down from a previously estimated range of $10.5 billion to $11 billion.

The cut in capex at the world’s largest contract chipmaker was prompted mainly by operational efficiencies, Lora Ho, the company’s chief financial officer, told an investor conference.

Capex next year would be higher than this year, Ho said, but gave no estimate. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

