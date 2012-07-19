FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TSMC Q2 net rises to T$41.8 bln, just short of forecasts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 19, 2012 / 5:44 AM / in 5 years

TSMC Q2 net rises to T$41.8 bln, just short of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 16 .3 p ercent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, jus t short of forecasts.

TSMC’s net profit in March-June was T$ 41.81 billion ($1 .4 billion), b elow the T$42.18 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was also just short of the company’s record quarterly profit of T$46.94 billion set in July-September 2010.

The figure compares with T$33.47 billion in the first quarter and T$35.96 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.