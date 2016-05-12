FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC says it sees no impact from earthquake at Hsinchu
May 12, 2016

TSMC says it sees no impact from earthquake at Hsinchu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said there was no impact on its operations in Hsinchu, northwestern Taiwan, from an earthquake on Thursday.

A quake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook northeast Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt in the capital, Taipei.

The island’s Central Weather Bureau said there was a smaller quake around Hsinchu just south of the capital where many Taiwanese technology companies have factories.

“At the point, TSMC sees no impact from the earthquake,” Elizabeth Sun, a senior director at the company, told Reuters. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; editing by Nick Macfie)

