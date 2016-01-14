FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TSMC says 2016 capex to be at least 10 pct more than 2015's four-year low
January 14, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

TSMC says 2016 capex to be at least 10 pct more than 2015's four-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) on Thursday estimated capital expenditure for this year of $9 billion to $10 billion, at least 10 percent more than the four-year low of 2015.

Last year’s total of $8.12 billion came as a slump in the global technology sector and slowing economic growth in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, forced many technology companies to scale back spending plans.

The latest estimate comes as the world’s largest contract chipmaker reported net profit of T$72.84 billion ($2.18 billion) for the final quarter of 2015, down 3.3 percent from the previous quarter and 8.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.

But the fourth quarter result beat analysts’ average estimate of T$68.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The company offered weaker revenue guidance for the current quarter, saying profit margins would mostly be in line with the fourth quarter. ($1 = 33.4400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

