TSMC's Q1 revenue misses guidance, hurt by strong Taiwan dollar

TAIPEI, April 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said its first quarter-revenue came in below company guidance due to a strong Taiwan dollar.

The company posted revenue of T$233.91 billion ($7.6 billion) during the quarter, up 14.9 percent compared to the same period a year ago but short of guidance of between T$236 billion to T$239 billion.

Taiwan's exporters have been hurt by the strong currency, which is the third best performing currency in Asia so far this year, just behind the South Korean won and the Indian rupee. ($1 = 30.6390 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and J.R. Wu in TAIPEI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)