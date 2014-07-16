FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's TSMC Q2 profit T$59.7 bln, beats expectations
July 16, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's TSMC Q2 profit T$59.7 bln, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, reported second-quarter net profit of T$59.7 billion ($1.99 billion) on Wednesday, due to increased demand from clients such as Apple Inc.

The April-June result beat the T$56.5 billion mean estimate of 21 analysts polled by Reuters.

The figure also compared with net profit of NT$51.8 billion in the same three months of 2013 and T$47.9 billion in the first quarter of this year.

TSMC previously reported record quarterly revenue for April-June of T$183 billion.

Shares of TSMC fell 1.88 percent ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.88 percent fall in the broader TAIEX index . ($1 = 29.9900 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

