FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's TSMC Q3 profit T$76.3 bln, beats expectations
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 16, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's TSMC Q3 profit T$76.3 bln, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, reported third-quarter net profit of T$76.3 billion ($2.51 billion) on Thursday, as the firm’s main smartphone clients geared up for the year-end holiday shopping rush.

During the July-September period, the company beat profit expectations of T$72.9 billion from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

TSMC had reported net profit of T$59.7 billion in the second quarter and T$52 billion in the same three months of 2013.

Shares of TSMC ended flat ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.25 percent fall in the broader TAIEX index. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.